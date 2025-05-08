WWE News and Notes including Q1 financial results

– Per PWInsider, Jeff Cobb could be starting with WWE as soon as WWE Backlash this Saturday.

– AJ Styles is finally back on X after being hacked:

Made it back to X. Sorry about douche bag McGee. There are those who have no purpose in life and would be happy to bring others down with them. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) May 7, 2025

– TKO reported net income of $165.5 million for Q1 2025, a huge turnaround from last year’s net loss of $234.5 million, which was so negative because of the $335 million UFC antitrust settlement in 2024.

The company’s strong performance this quarter reflects major growth across both WWE and UFC, boosted by new media rights deals, live event success, and expanded partnerships.

– WWE’s Q1 2025 financial results show strong growth across the board. The company reported total revenue of $391.5 million, up from $316.7 million in the same quarter last year, with increases in all four of its reported business segments.

Profitability, measured by WWE’s custom adjusted EBITDA metric, also saw a significant boost-up 38% year-over-year to $193.9 million from $140.2 million.

This performance reflects robust gains in ticket sales, media rights, advertising, and sponsorships, helping WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings exceed Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)