WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes has been discussed for an appearance during the Backlash PLE. Tho nothing has been confirmed, according to PWInsider.

– Randy Orton revealed that WWE had initially planned to change his entrance song for a major storyline or potential heel turn. However, after hearing the crowd in France sing it word for word, Orton decided to keep “Voices” as his permanent theme.

– Tom Brady (via ‘Impaulsive’) names Hulk Hogan as his greatest of all time.

– WWE will closely monitor AEW Grand Slam: Mexico with the intention of signing any available talent, just like they did Forbidden Door last year after they were so impressed with Stephanie Vaquer and quickly signed her.

WWE’s goal is to recruit impressive CMLL talent appearing on the show to support their newly acquired AAA promotion.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)