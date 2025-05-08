Video: WWE reveals the Evolve Championship belts
The WWE Evolve Men’s and Women’s Championships have been revealed.
New Champions will be crowned in three weeks, in Fatal-4-Way Elimination matches.
BREAKING: Stevie Turner has officially introduced the new Evolve Women’s Championship!
A new era begins in the #WWEEvolve brand.
The evolve championships are here!
