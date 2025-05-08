Video: WWE reveals the Evolve Championship belts

May 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The WWE Evolve Men’s and Women’s Championships have been revealed.

New Champions will be crowned in three weeks, in Fatal-4-Way Elimination matches.

