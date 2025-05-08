Velveteen Dream blaming the internet wrestling community for getting him fired from WWE

Velveteen Dream is now blaming the internet wrestling community for getting him fired from #WWE and then he threatens to kill pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/3Jdd1CcW2y — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) May 8, 2025

Velveteen Dream demands an apology and says it’s time to bring him back to WWE.

Patrick Clark who was released back in May 2021 after serious allegations surrounding him recently took to social media to urge fans to demand his return to WWE:

“You all owe me an apology for dragging me through the mud — knowing that 5 years later, here I stand, still free and without a single charge.

But I get it — it’s very hard for people to admit when they were wrong and malicious. But hey, that’s wrestling for you.

If you love me like you say you love me, the bosses (#HHH/#HBK) pay attention to social media.

It’s simple: Send your messages to #TripleH & WWE.

They will hear you! We can make enough noise to drown out the lies and the hate.”

(source: IG)