Update on Joe Hendry’s future, Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen, Skye Blue returning (video)

– Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen has been added to AEW Dynamite Beach Break

This Wednesday, May 14

Chicago, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break@KingRicochet vs @ZachGowen After Ricochet assaulted Zach Gowen in front of his family on #AEWCollision tonight,

they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Beach Break Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EPGNbnKDmH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 9, 2025

– Skye Blue Returns Next Week

Did ya miss me? https://t.co/kS4sEwO8Jh — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 9, 2025

– TNA Champion Joe Hendry is expected to sign with WWE when his current deal expires, reports PWInsider. It was noted that Hendry has been praised nonstop internally for his work in both NXT and TNA and that he’s viewed as a perfect fit for the company.