Update on Joe Hendry’s future, Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen, Skye Blue returning (video)

May 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen has been added to AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Skye Blue Returns Next Week

– TNA Champion Joe Hendry is expected to sign with WWE when his current deal expires, reports PWInsider. It was noted that Hendry has been praised nonstop internally for his work in both NXT and TNA and that he’s viewed as a perfect fit for the company.

