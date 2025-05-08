TKO Group Holdings reported a strong first quarter, debuts new logo

TKO Group Holdings reported a strong first quarter, driven by WWE’s Netflix deal, increased live event revenue from both WWE and UFC, and major partnership growth. The company earned $1.3 billion in revenue and $166 million in net income, beating expectations and raising its 2025 revenue and EBITDA forecasts. The quarter also saw TKO finalize acquisitions of IMG, PBR, and On Location, creating a new IMG reporting segment. UFC and WWE generated $360 million and $392 million in revenue respectively. CEO Ari Emanuel cited strong momentum and reaffirmed confidence in TKO’s assets and upcoming media rights negotiations.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter