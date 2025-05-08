The Good Brothers return to NJPW

The Good Brothers are back with NJPW.

Karl Anderson: “New Japan Pro Wrestling fans, you are not just witnessing history.”

Doc Gallows: “What you’re witnessing here today, my friends, it is not a re-debut. It is not an arrival shot. It is a resurrection. It is the resurgence of the Good Brothers.”

Karl Anderson: “And May 9th is day one at Resurgence. You are witnessing a total takeover.”

“re-signed. reborn. NJPW 2025.”