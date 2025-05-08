Sum 41’s You Wanted War song debuts as Dynamite’s new theme

The new theme is the song You Wanted War from the Canadian band Sum 41. The song is part of their last album, Heaven x Hell.

Khan licensed the song “I’m So Excited” by The Pointed Sisters at the start of 2025 when AEW launched on Max as well but that song did not last very long after some negative online backlash.

The AEW President thanked the Sum 41 band in a post on X prior to the show going live on air.

