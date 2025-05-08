Steph De Lander on her pay in WWE, update on Liv Morgan (photo)

Steph De Lander claims she made more money as a free agent than being signed to a WWE developmental contract.

I did all of these things after I got released, and now my name is way bigger than it ever was when I was there + I’ve made a bunch more $$. The mfers tryna clown are the same ones that will be the first to sub to their OF or buy their merch lol https://t.co/waqcDH3XUe — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) May 7, 2025

– WWE superstar Liv Morgan shares a photo from Tokyo amid her current WWE absence due to filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo