Rumor killer of a talent leaving WWE, a reunion in WWE expected, RVD on celebrities in wrestling

– WWE is expected to officially reunite Penta and Rey Fenix aka The Lucha Brothers soon, according to @WrestleVotes. It was noted that the company has big plans for them as a Tag Team and they are set to receive a major push.

– Rumours have emerged stating that WWE have released Shinsuke Nakamura, but it seems such rumours are wide of the mark. The rumours seem to originate from Wrestling World, but the content of their reporting appears to be written by AI, and states that Nakamura was released on May 3, 2025. A follow-up report from Fightful Select states that Nakamura is still firmly part of WWE, and that nothing suggesting that Nakamura has left WWE has come across their desk. Such rumours of Nakamura’s exit have been doing the rounds for several months, way ahead of the recent round of WWE talent releases. If WWE were planning on offloading Nakamura, you would assume they would have let him go post-Mania alongside the likes of Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and others.

– Rob Van Dam on celebrities getting physical in the wrestling ring (via Dominic DeAngelo):

“I get the fans love it, you know? ‘Oh my God, Jelly Roll did this or that,’ but I’m like – the way I got taught, if I was going to kick Jelly Roll I would kick the same way I would kick Bubba Dudley, you know what I mean? Not any less so he thinks, ‘Oh, that’s it? I should be a wrestler! This is easy!’ Not that at all, because that’s not the truth.”