Randy Orton on crowd reaction at WWE Backlash, Suzuki vs. Janela, Kevin Diers passes away

– While speaking to Billboard ahead of Backlash: St Louis, Randy Orton admitted that he is unsure of the reaction himself and John Cena will receive on the night. He said “It’s different, because I’m the good guy, and that’s never been the case before — so I don’t know what to expect. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m very excited to see, because usually I know the type of reaction I’m going to get, or at least I know the type of reaction I want.

“Usually, it’s close to that. But with this, I don’t know. They might love John. They might s**t on me and be booing me.”

– DEFY WRESTLING on Friday, MAY 16th features…

DEFY WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP:

MARINA SHAFIR (c) vs. KYLIE RAE

A SPECIAL RETURN MATCH:

MINORU SUZUKI vs. JOEY JANELA

DEFY FATAL FANTASY

FRI. MAY 16TH | WA HALL MINORU SUZUKI vs. JOEY JANELA Tickets : https://t.co/gf7u4WnJdY pic.twitter.com/vFT4NzY5g1 — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) May 7, 2025

– DEFY has also announced:

We are deeply saddened to hear that our brother, Kevin Diers, has passed away. Kevin has worked with DEFY since day one. RIP, my friend… pic.twitter.com/GWSZFhz5PT — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) May 8, 2025