R-Truth says Stephanie McMahon nixed one of his ideas

– R-Truth (Via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) says he once pitched a Little Jimmy action figure that was just an empty box, but Stephanie McMahon said they couldn’t do it.

“I asked Stephanie McMahon, ‘Could I make a Little Jimmy action figure?’ She said, ‘What’s it gonna be?’ I said, ‘Nothing, but it’ll be in the box.’

“She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ She laughs. She said, ‘Truth, I don’t think we can do that. We’ve got to give them something.’

“I said, ‘Well, I guess put a stick beside them or something. They got the package’.

“She said, ‘No, we can’t do that.'”