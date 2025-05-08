Quick WWE Smackdown Preview, TNA tag team title match for Under Siege, “I Hate Tessa” T-shirt

May 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Quick preview for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Smackdown …

* Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax – #1 contenders match to the WWE Women’s Title

* Solo Sikoa & United States Champion Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight & Damian Priest

* John Cena returns to SmackDown en route to WWE Backlash …

– TNA is now selling an “I Hate Tessa” shirt for Tessa Blanchard

– As announced tonight on Impact…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sierra

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal