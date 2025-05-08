Quick WWE Smackdown Preview, TNA tag team title match for Under Siege, “I Hate Tessa” T-shirt

– Quick preview for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Smackdown …

* Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax – #1 contenders match to the WWE Women’s Title

* Solo Sikoa & United States Champion Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight & Damian Priest

* John Cena returns to SmackDown en route to WWE Backlash …

– TNA is now selling an “I Hate Tessa” shirt for Tessa Blanchard

– As announced tonight on Impact…

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against @MATTHARDYBRAND and a partner of his choosing at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE on TNA+ on May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKyLaa pic.twitter.com/xVLcGesZBJ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025