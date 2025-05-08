Notes on Rey Mysterio, Tony Khan, Dory Funk Sr., and NXT’s viewership

May 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to WrestleVotes Radio, Rey Mysterio was originally planned to appear at Triplemanía Regia before his injury forced a change in plans. At the moment, WWE and AAA are considering using El Grande Americano for the event instead.

– NXT on Tuesday night averaged 652,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.14

Tony Khan congratulates CMLL…

– Another hall of famer honor:

