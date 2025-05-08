Notes on Rey Mysterio, Tony Khan, Dory Funk Sr., and NXT’s viewership

– According to WrestleVotes Radio, Rey Mysterio was originally planned to appear at Triplemanía Regia before his injury forced a change in plans. At the moment, WWE and AAA are considering using El Grande Americano for the event instead.

– NXT on Tuesday night averaged 652,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.14

– Tony Khan congratulates CMLL…

#CMLLInforma || ¡Seguimos de fiesta! Tony Khan manda un saludo al CMLL Informa por su 11° Aniversario. https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/MoNabni9QZ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 8, 2025

– Another hall of famer honor:

Very Proud to accept the ST LOUIS Wrestling HALL of FAME Award for my Father, DORY FUNK SR pic.twitter.com/ga8pMxdjej — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) May 6, 2025