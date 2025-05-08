Lyra Valkyria on Bayley missing WrestleMania

Lyra Valkyria says it was “genuinely very upsetting” for her WrestleMania 41 moment to come at Bayley’s expense:

“In WWE, especially since I’ve come to Raw, I feel like I’ve had this natural connection with Bayley outside of the ring. It kind of just manifested inside the ring, like we really, really clicked.

“Having my Mania moment come as an expense to her, that was genuinely very upsetting.

“It’s a very big shame to see her out at the moment.”

(Source: Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox)