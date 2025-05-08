Josh Alexander says AEW is the right fit for him

“I had a meeting with TNA the year before, they picked up my option and they were like, ‘We really want to keep you.’ I’m was like, ‘Okay, guys, I would be doing myself and my family a huge disservice not to see what else is out there from a financial perspective. So, you guys just come to the table and make me an offer.’

They never made me an offer, ever. They just took that and were like, ‘Oh, he’s leaving.’ I was like, ‘OK,’ even though we had conversations over time, where I was like ‘just make an offer, guys’ and they just never did.

So, I went and talked to two other companies, I had to make my decision, and I chose AEW, because it was just the right fit for me and the right fit for my family.”

– Josh Alexander (via The Wrestling Classic)