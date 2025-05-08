Je’Von Evans fires shots at Ricochet on X, happy birthday IYO SKY
– Happy birthday IYO SKY!
Happy birthday @Iyo_SkyWWE … nothing but love and respect for you. Always looking forward to our next match. As you bring out the absolute best in everyone. pic.twitter.com/uzXxTcymxA
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 8, 2025
– Je’Von Evans fires shots at Ricochet for going from WWE to “wrestling in front of 2,000 people every week for a crackhead”
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 8, 2025
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 8, 2025