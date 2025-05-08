Beyond Nitro by Guy Evans available now on Amazon

Bestselling author Guy Evans (‘NITRO’) returns with a monumental 680-page volume on World Championship Wrestling, bringing to light scores of revelatory insights in the process. Informed by over 100 new interviews, hundreds of internal company documents, confidential corporate materials, and never-before-seen financial records, BEYOND NITRO goes to places that no pro wrestling book has!

BEYOND NITRO is divided into three parts, as outlined below:

Part 1: Untold Stories – a series of engrossing personal profiles of people with a unique connection to WCW;

Part 2: Where The Big Boys Played – an examination of various aspects of the WCW story which often escape introspection, such as the byzantine nature of its corporate accounting system, the company’s historical Southern lineage, and the impact of its pioneering production team;

Part 3: A Wrestling Odyssey – a look at some of the changes which occurred in the wrestling business post-WCW, including a noticeable change to the mainstream wrestling style, the proliferation of what is sometimes called ‘the wrestling bubble’, and the phenomena of WCW experiencing a ‘second life’ through the waves of ‘90s nostalgia.

To supplement this rather weighty structure – and to break up the presentation more generally – six ‘interlude’ chapters are included of various lengths, ranging from incredibly detailed (e.g., ‘Spiked!’) to relatively direct in scope (e.g., ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’). In all cases, these ‘interludes’ relate to a theme (or set of themes) explored in the preceding chapter. In the process, the book is able to delve into some thrilling uncharted waters, relative to the world of late ‘90s WWF – and even TNA during the 2010s.

BEYOND NITRO features exclusive interviews and comments from:

Eric Bischoff, fmr. WCW President;

Stuart Snyder, fmr. WWF President & COO;

Keith Mitchell, legendary fmr. WCCW, WCW, TNA and AEW producer;

Kevin Sullivan, fmr. WCW head booker and wrestler;

Jerry Jarrett, legendary wrestling promoter and booker;

Kevin Kay, fmr. President of Spike Television;

David Schwarz, fmr. Senior Vice President of Communications at Spike TV;

Scott Fishman, Executive in Charge of Production at Spike TV;

Eric Fleischer, fmr. Sr. Director of Consumer Insights, WWE;

Christine Lawrence, fmr. Senior Director of Media Insights and Analytics, WWE;

Michael Capretta, fmr. VP of Global Research and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery;

David Sahadi, fmr. Creative Director, WWE;

Sami Callihan, fmr. Impact World Champion;

Lash LeRoux, fmr. WCW wrestler;

Scott Hudson, fmr. WCW announcer;

Neal Pruitt, fmr. WCW feature producer and ‘voice of the nWo’;

Dick Cheatham, fmr. group controller for TBS;

Jenni Sloan, designer of the nWo logo…

And many, many, many more!

Informed by the same attention to facts, research, analysis, drama and detail which made NITRO a bestseller, Beyond NITRO is finally here.

It’s a simply sensational sequel!

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F6S2PJNF