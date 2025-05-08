AEW Collision Report

Join us for up to the minute results from AEW. Coverage begins at 8pm. Nigel Mcguinness and Tony Schiavone are on the call from Detroit.

Tonight’s Lineup.

Singles Match: “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The 5 Tool Player” Anthony Bowens vs. “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson

Singles Match: Daniel Garcia vs. a member of FTR (Cash Wheeler or Dax Harwood)

Singles Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. La Facción Ingobernable’s Dralistico

Singles Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Singles Match: Ricochet vs. Angélico

Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander)

All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match: ROH World Champion Bandido, AR Fox and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Beretta and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer)

We’ll Hear From AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm

Toni Storm comes out to the balcony and cuts a promo with a sexual undertones, that gets the crowd amped. She calls out the wrestlers in the back to bring her a challenge. That was a great promo. Paragon cut a promo in the back. They want the tag belts. Adam Cole agrees with them. The Grizzled Young Vets mock Paragon and they will set something up at some point.

Match 1. Ricochet VS Angelico (with Serpentico)

Angelico takes down Ricochet with arm drags. He floats to a abdominal stretch. Eventually Ricochet flips Angelico to the floor hard after being tied up in the ropes. Ricochet lands a series of kicks, but eats the mat with an inverted chokeslam. After a series of clotheslines, he locks on another abdominal stretch. He then locks him in a single leg crab. Ricochet gets free and chokes Angelico on the ropes and moonsaults him for two. Lariat by him and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ricochet.

Ricochet cuts a promo on the crowd, calling them dumb as hell. He runs down all the AEW wrestlers he has already beaten. He points out Zack Gowen in the crowd. He then beats up some security. He pulls out some scissors and cuts his hair. Zack comes out and takes the scissors, only to be dropkicked in his one leg. He then beats on him and pulls off his prothetelic leg. He then walks off with it.

Match 2. All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match: ROH World Champion Bandido, AR Fox and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Beretta and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer)

Bandido and Kyle start off. Neither gain and advantage. Others tags in quickly with the faces getting a slight advantage. Rocky Romero and Beretta are worked over by Turbo and Truth. Archer saves them with a double chokeslam. Bandido lands a twisting moonsault on Fletcher and he spills to the floor. The Outrunners then dump Archer to the floor. AR then dives on them, as does Bandido. Frog splash from Bandido gets a two count on Fletcher. Fletcher then lands an inverted powerbomb on Bandido after a series of counter moves between the two. Fox suplexes Trent and DDTs Archer and cutters Rocky and Fletcher. Berretta and Fletcher double Fox. Archer chokeslams Fox. Jackledriver by Berretta and Rocky on Fox and it is over.

Winners by Pinfall, The Don Callis Family

Moxley and Samoa Joe have a vignettes on their upcoming match.

Match 3. Anthony Bowens (with Billy Gunn) vs. “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson (with Blake Christian)

Bowens controls the match right away with a series of chops and stomps in the corner. He is then tossed into the barricade. Christian can do nothing on the outside with Gunn standing near bye. Bowens hits a spinning face plant for a 1 count. Lee lands a few kicks, but Bowens counters and punches and karate kicks. Christian interferes leading to a rollup. Bowen stands and lays out Johnson with a massive right and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Anthony Bowens

The Gate for Agony tag team cut a promo in the ring. Brian Keith and Big Bill are called out and they do so. They immediately start fighting. The battle includes a crucifix bomb off the ramp onto multiple tables. Anna Jay and Megan Bayne are announced for next week.

Match 4. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

This is a match between former friends. The two mock each other while doing each others moves. Then it becomes a chop contest back and forth. Willow lands a pump kick, but Kris gets a two off a rollup. Willow lands a pounce on Kris that forces Kris to the floor. Willow cannonballs her from there. Kris reverses a suplex on the floor. Back from a break, Kris lands a big knee to the face and Pele kick. Willow counters with a spinebuster. After a series of roll ups, Kris lands an axe kick to the back of the head. DVD by Willow for two next. The two end up on the top for a Statlander superplex. Willow blocks a discus lariat and lends one of her own, followed by a powerbomb. Marina Shaffer chokes out Willow mid ring, with Statlander unaware on the floor. She re-enters with Marina gone and hits a tombstone for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Kris Statlander

Skye Blue returns next week.

Match 5. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander)

Alexander and Takeshita face Adam Page and Will Osprey on Wednesday and this is a tune up. They are all over The Dark Order from the get go. Uno finally lands a ranna, but Takeshita just destroys him with a lariat. Josh tags in for some double team. C4 and it is over.

Winners, The Don Callis Family

Match 6. Mike Bailey VS Dralistico

Dralistico is all over Speedball right away with kicks and punches, but they bounce the ropes and Bailey lands a karate kick. Bailey then moonsaults him on the floor. Dralistico rannas Bailey on the floor, flinging him into the stairs. Back from break, we get a rising knee strike and the machine gun kicks. Dralistico backs off, saying bring it. They trade kicks further. Bailey’s thrust kick finally puts Dralistico on the floor. That was impressive. Bailey gets a two off a running shooting star. Bailey misses a 450 and almost gets pinned. They trade rollups. Dralistico lands a crucifix bomb. This match is awesome. Bailey hits a Canadian destroyer. Bailey then lands a double knee from a standing back flip. Spin heal kick and it is over.

Winner, Mike Bailey. Incredible match.

Rush comes out, glaring at Speedball, as we go to break.

Match 7. Daniel Garcia VS Dax Harwood (with Stokley Hathaway and Cash Wheeler)

The two chop each other for several minutes.. back and forth. Dax fails in landing a piledriver, but he knocks Daniel to the floor. Garcia hurls Dax into the post. He is busted open. Garcia lands a series of running hip attacks into the barricade. Cash cuts him off and clotheslines him. Dax grabs the timekeepers bell, but the ref takes it. Garcia locks on a lion tamer, but Cash breaks it up. Daddy Magic runs out and attacks Cash on the floor. Back from break, Garcia lariats Dax two times. Garcia mounts Dax and punches him 10 times in the corner. Dax pulls off the bucklepad. He is suplexed, but the metal is exposed in the exchange. Garcia blocks a lion tamer and then kicks him into the unprotected buckle and powerbombs him. He gets a long two. Garcia hits a superplex and then another one. He is basically doing this Eddie style and goes for a 3rd and gets it. He gets a long two count. Garcia nailed Harwood with several forearms and dumped Harwood into the crowd. Garcia and Harwood brawled all around the audience, ending up behind the announcers, with Harwood slapping the headset of Nigel McGuinness. Harwood shoved McGuinness after McGuinness refused to fight with him, saying that he was retired. The crowd went nuts as McGuinness got into the ring and he and Garcia cleared the ring of Harwood and a returning Wheeler, with the match ending in a DQ. The match goes into overtime. Nigel gets into it with ring with Dax who has been cheating all match. Garcia appreciates the help with Daddy Magic.

The show ends with the faces standing tall