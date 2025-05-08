5/8/25 TNA Impact Results

• Trick Williams opens the show as he brags about taking out Joe Hendry on multiple occasions. He didn’t appreciate Joe coming to his turf to make a joke out of him, so he came to TNA to do the same to him. He’ll take him out again, take his fans, his brand, and his title at Battleground.

Joe Hendry came out but was blocked by security until Joe shoved one of them, rushing into the ring as the two brawl! Security is trying to hold them off but is unsuccessful as Trick leaves the ring while Joe gives one of the guards a Standing Ovation!

• Lei Ying Lee defeats Rosemary after Xia Brookside stops Rosemary from using brass knuckles in the match!

• The Aztec Warriors defeat The Good Hands in tag action

Mustafa Ali attacked them after the match

• Mustafa Ali defeats Trey Miguel

• The Hardys come out to talk about how they lost the tag titles against those dastardly Kaiba Boys and apologize to the fans for thinking they let them down at Rebellion. They won’t make excuses as to why they lost but want to reclaim those titles!

Our Kaibas come out to interrupt with Mokuba telling them that they did let the fans down as him and his BIG BROTHERRRR are the new champs. Seto proposes a rematch at Under Siege in a Ladder Match but forgot that Jeff isn’t allowed to cross the border due to his arrests, so the match won’t happen as they laugh.

Santino comes out and says that next week, Jeff Hardy will take on Seto and at Under Siege, The Kaibas will face Matt Hardy and a partner of his choosing!

• Indi Hartwell video package was shown. She doesn’t wanna only be a knockout, she wants to be THE Knockout in TNA.

• Victoria Crawford (fka Alicia Fox) makes quick work out of Brittnie Brooks.

Masha Slamovich attacked Victoria after the match but was also attacked by Tessa Blanchard. Next week, Tessa and Crawford will take on Masha and a partner of her choosing. Robert Stone doesn’t approve of this and says he’ll choose her partner and it’ll be Nikkita Lyons

• In a bloody bout, Steve Maclin defeats Eric Young in a Dog Collar Match to retain the TNA International Championship!

Matt Cardona was on commentary, showing interest in the title. Mance Warner, Elijah, and Ace Austin are also interested in the title as the four men will face off next week to determine who will get a title shot.

