5/7 AEW Dynamite viewership

The May 7, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite continued to deliver consistent momentum for the company on TBS, featuring key storylines, brutal action, and a heated main event. While the show didn’t see an increase in viewership, it maintained last week’s numbers — a sign of stability as AEW builds toward its next pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW Dynamite drew 629,000 viewers on TBS, the same as April 30. In the P18–49 demographic, the show held steady with a 0.16 rating. These figures reflect live broadcast viewership only and do not include streaming viewership from Max, which remains unreported.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a lot of memorable moments. This includes MJF sending a violent message to the Hurt Syndicate and viciously attacking Top Flight, thus proving himself to the Hurt Syndicate.

Samoa Joe also defeated Claudi Castagnoli in a solid main event match as he built momentum ahead of next week’s steel cage match against Jon Moxley.