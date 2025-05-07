Video: Willow Nightingale on wanting to regain the AEW TBS Title

During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm at WrestleCon 2025, Willow Nightingale discussed wanting to regain the AEW TBS Title from Mercedes Mone and also seeking to win the ROH Women’s World Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on what’s on her radar: “If you think about it, like I was TBS Champ for a month, I do not feel fulfilled. I want to get it back. So Mercedes is definitely on the radar. The Ring of Honor Women’s Champion was something that was always something that kind of like, something that kind of like, evaded me. ”

On how the title has constantly eluded her: “Roxanne [Perez], who was Rok-C at the time, had it; I tried to beat her. That didn’t work. I tried to beat Mercedes [Martinez] to win, it didn’t work. So I do not have a good streak. I do not have a good record when it comes to the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. So that’s also something that I’m like, ‘It would be really nice to feel that and finally, one day, get it.’”

Mercedes Mone has held the AEW TBS Championship since beating Willow Nightingale for the title last year at AEW Double or Nothing. Athena has held the ROH Women’s World Title since December 2022.