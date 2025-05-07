Video: Giulia dropped on her neck during match with Jordynne Grace
From the match with Jordynne Grace on last night’s NXT:
GIULIA LANDED RIGHT ON HER NECK.
Hope she's okay. #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/KgoaS9ge1T
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 7, 2025
Giulia via X after the match, and appears to be fine:
I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you.
I lost, but man, that was super fun!
Let’s go again anytime.
Maybe I come to your house now, huh? @JordynneGrace #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jKNndtBCkv
— GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) May 7, 2025