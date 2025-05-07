Video: Giulia dropped on her neck during match with Jordynne Grace

From the match with Jordynne Grace on last night’s NXT:

GIULIA LANDED RIGHT ON HER NECK.

Hope she's okay. #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/KgoaS9ge1T — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 7, 2025

Giulia via X after the match, and appears to be fine:

I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you.

I lost, but man, that was super fun!

Let’s go again anytime.

Maybe I come to your house now, huh? @JordynneGrace #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jKNndtBCkv — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) May 7, 2025