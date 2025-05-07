Video: Cena appears on TNT Basketball coverage, Tetsuya Naito set to have eye surgery

– John Cena turned up at TNT Basketball and it ended in an impromptu match between Shaq and Charles Barkley.

SHAQ & CHUCK WRESTLING MATCH The Fellas felt inspired with John Cena in the building pic.twitter.com/Op64GpVzXq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

Cena was promoting Peacemaker being back on MAX.

– Tetsuya Naito is set to have eye surgery after being diagnosed with bilateral superior oblique muscle paralysis in late 2024. After his eye surgery, he plans to have stem cell treatment on his right knee.

He confirmed that he is not retiring, but plans to “take it easy” for the rest of May at the very least.

(source: Tokyo Sports)