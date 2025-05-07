Update on Liv Morgan’s schedule, RVD open to PRIME sponsorship deal, Jacob Fatu note

– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Liv Morgan won’t be missing months of action due to filming this movie. Her wrap date is currently set for May 16, and she’ll be returning to the United States the following day. While Sapp isn’t certain when Morgan will return to WWE programming, if the filming remains on schedule, her earliest possible return would be May 19.

– Would Rob Van Dam take $1 million to dress up as a PRIME bottle for Logan Paul?

“Uh, yeah, call me. I’m into it. I just need space to pull my arms out – be a cool looking bottle.”

(source: Dominic DeAngelo)

– Jacob Fatu is scheduled to defend his United States title against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight at the 2025 WWE Backlash PLE. While appearing on the MLB Network, Priest noted that he was still feeling the effects of his “Sin City street fight” with McIntyre from WrestleMania 41…

“I still haven’t recovered from Mania physically. So I’m looking at this match and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, so I’m definitely gonna feel pain for a while.’ It is what it is. These are some of the heaviest hitters in the company, big guys that are mega stars right now. I’m looking forward to it because I love that physicality anyway.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)