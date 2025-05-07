Tony Khan says AEW PPV is coming to Detroit, Braun Strowman could return to WWE

– Tony Khan has confirmed a AEW PPV event will be held in Detroit in the future.

After the show @TonyKhan just GUARANTEED a PPV in DETROIT! pic.twitter.com/PK37LLB7Za — Dporticus (@Dporticus) May 8, 2025

– During a Q&A session with Bill Apter, he disclosed that WWE has done an agreement with Braun Strowman that he has been released now, but he will be called for storylines whenever needed.

Braun Strowman has 15% paralysed left leg. His WWE salary is too high, which is why WWE released him. He noted the departure wasn’t bitter, and Strowman would be open to a short-term comeback if contacted in a few months or a year and the company was just fine with that.