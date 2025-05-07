TNA World title on the line at NXT Battleground

May 7, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

For the first time ever, the TNA World title will be defended on an NXT premium live event.

It was announced last night on NXT on The CW that TNA World champion Joe Hendry will face Trick Williams and the TNA gold will be up for grabs at the upcoming Battleground show.

Hendry has been appearing regularly on NXT ever since WrestleMania 41 and entered into a feud with the former NXT champion.

A contract signing for this match will be taking place on next week’s episode of NXT.

