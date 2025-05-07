Titus O’Neil set to appear on new Bravo dating show

As first reported by People, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil is set to appear on a new celebrity-themed dating show, Kings Court, on Bravo. The new reality dating series debuts on Sunday, July 13 on Bravo. The series will also be streaming next day on Peacock.

The show is a spinoff of Queens Court. It will follow Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer, and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard as they look for love and romance from a pool of 21 eligible single ladies. The series is produced by Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment. It will be hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Bravo also released a first-look trailer that’s available below: