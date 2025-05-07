The first official AEW book will be published this fall

“This Book Is All Elite”

It will be written by esteemed pro wrestling historian and New York Times Bestselling author Keith Elliot Greenberg and will be released officially on 11/4 from Random House Worlds.

The book is set to be “A Definitive History of All Elite Wrestling” covering the founding of the promotion by Tony Khan all the way to its debut at London’s Wembley Stadium to Sting’s final run and more.

The book will feature comments from AEW talent and staffers as well as exclusive never before revealed photos and behind the scenes stories.

"THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE!" Score a front-row seat for THE history of the first five years of AEW — a collection of memories packed with unbelievable photos and exclusive interviews, written by @keithegreenbeeg and AEW, available Nov '25. PREORDER YOUR COPY:… pic.twitter.com/I1Xuw3qsXc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2025