Seth Rollins and Dustin Rhodes contract updates, Uso expected to defend title on SNME, Kross note

– Dustin Rhodes says he has about “two or three years” left in his career, and wants a shot at the Ring of Honor World Championship, before he hangs up his boots.

(source: Sportskeeda)

– Seth Rollins has confirmed on the Chicago Bears Podcast that he has “about four or five years” left on his current WWE contract. He feels like he can keep wrestling into his mid-40s and will see what happens at that point (he’s currently 38).

– Karrion Kross currently has the 3rd TOP-SELLING T-shirt on WWE Shop, even surpassing John Cena and Randy Orton.

– Jey Uso is expected to defend the World Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th, according to @WrestleVotes.