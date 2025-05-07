RVD on Pat McAfee, note on the departure of The Righteous from AEW, TNA could move TV networks

– Rob Van Dam on Pat McAfee (via Dominic DeAngelo):

“Well, he’s totally into it, you know, like I was watching a clip of him commentating, and I’m realizing, like, like he wasn’t around when I was there so he seems really new to me, but he’s probably been there for so long since I’ve been gone because he seems used to it, so it seems like he’s like he’s plugged in one of the family, you know, comfortable with making his own decisions on what he’s talking about and calling and s**t. So, you know, I don’t know anything negative about him. He seems to have a lot of passion for the industry otherwise I don’t know why he’d do what he does.”

– PWInsider reports that The Righteous – Vincent and Dutch requested a release from their Ring of Honor contracts and they were granted said release last week. The split was “amicable” and one source noted that they could always pop up in AEW or ROH down the line, just not as contracted talents.

– Jon Alba reports that TNA Wrestling is currently in talks with several suitors over a new television deal.