Reaction to El Grande Americano winning the WWE speed title
Reaction to El Grande Americano winning the WWE speed title.
A huge win for @Americano_WWE for his first singles championship. I’m sure @WWEGable is smiling somewhere… #WWESpeed https://t.co/e5tptBSdux
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 7, 2025
Congrats, amigo!!!!
You earned it!!!@WWE https://t.co/qSl4DHD2d3
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 7, 2025
Quiero agradecer públicamente al Universo WWE por el apoyo que me han brindado en mi viaje para obtener mi PRIMER título individual de WWE title!
Aunque he hecho esto por 40 años o más, me han hecho sentir como si todo esto fuera nuevo para mí
.¡a celebrar!! pic.twitter.com/gSKlwtXXzI
— Grande Americano (@Americano_WWE) May 7, 2025