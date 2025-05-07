Bill Goldberg update, note on Riley Osborne’s WWE release, Will Ospreay’s birthday

– During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes addressed whether Bill Goldberg would appear at Backlash to continue his storyline with GUNTHER, which started at Bad Blood. I haven’t heard anything. He started the whole thing at Bad Blood with GUNTHER. They haven’t done anything since. McAfee’s got the football background, Goldberg’s got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want Goldberg and GUNTHER to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven’t heard if he’ll be there on Saturday for Backlash and he’s not expected to be there.

– Riley Osborne Allegedly Disagreed With Plans Before Release:

Details are continuing to emerge on a number of the WWE and NXT releases that took place over the past few days. One such release was former Chase U member Riley Osborne, who had been off TV since the Chase U split in November 2024.

No longer featured on NXT, Osborne had instead been working WWE Evolve tapings, and despite his matches airing more recently, he actually suffered an injury and underwent surgery on March 7.

At the time of his release, he still wasn’t medically cleared for a return.

However, providing another update, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live reported that he’d been told Osborne had been vocal about not wanting to be moved from NXT to WWE Evolve.

Alvarez said:

“One of the big things was, there are people that they want to go and help out Evolve. And I was told he did not want to go to Evolve, and he made it very well known.”

This comes after Dave Meltzer previously reported there were “non-wrestling things” and “certain things that happened” outside of the ring with Osborne leading to his release.

