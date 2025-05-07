Becky Lynch cooks Bayley and Mercedes Mone in hilarious moment on Raw Recap show

Becky Lynch cooked both Bayley and Mercedes Mone in a hilarious segment on the Raw Recap show which ended with the two hosts laughing and Lynch herself fighting to keep a straight face.

Discussing the whole attack on Bayley, Lynch said, “Bayley is so confused about this she’s probably paying a hundred dollars a month to her best friend to text her!”

That prompted hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant to burst out laughing while Lynch started to crack a smile and then had to put up her over her face to cover.

The dig was at Mone who recently started a $99.99 a month service where fans could “text her” and get replies from the CEO.

During the same interview, Lynch also discussed how certain online fans call her Becky Hogan, refuting the comparisons to “the scummiest person on earth.”

“My nose doesn’t like sit perfectly straight anymore. My shoulder is popping out. I’ve got scars on my arms. All of this because of what I’ve given to this industry. Like I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them,” Lynch said. “I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back. And these people go around, they compare me to this scummiest person on earth? After everything I’ve done? After everything that I’ve done for them?”

Becky Lynch trying not to break character after cooking Bayley & Mercedes is hilarious #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gYdc7C9bpV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 6, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online