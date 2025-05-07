AEW signs a new female talent, Rhino arrives in AEW (video)

– Thekla has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling and is officially signed to the company, reports Fightful.

Discussions had reportedly been ongoing for some time before both sides finalized the agreement.

– Former WWE, ECW and TNA star Rhino has officially arrived in AEW.

It's RHINO! He faces @TheNickWayne for the @RingOfHonor World TV Championship on Dynamite RIGHT NOW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/PlealHtXha — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 8, 2025

Christian Cage announces Nick Wayne will defend the ROH TV Title against someone from his past.

It’s revealed to be Rhino.

Nick Wayne beats Rhino to retain the ROH TV Title.

After the match Christian Cage takes the Title from Nick and drops it to the mat.