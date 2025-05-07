A Monty Brown sighting (photo), Randy Orton on a feud with Cody Rhodes
Jeff Jarrett reunited with ‘The Alpha Male’ Monty Brown before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Pounce!
#TheLastOutlaw and The Alpha Male!@RealJeffJarrett catching up with @TheMontyBrown in Detroit!#MyWorld pic.twitter.com/jhp5OYyH01
— My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) May 7, 2025
– WWE superstar Randy Orton on a feud with Cody Rhodes
“Me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going right at it.
I think the storytelling capabilities that we have even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great it would blow all of that s*** way out of the water”