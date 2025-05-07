A Monty Brown sighting (photo), Randy Orton on a feud with Cody Rhodes

May 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Jarrett reunited with ‘The Alpha Male’ Monty Brown before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Pounce!

– WWE superstar Randy Orton on a feud with Cody Rhodes

“Me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going right at it.

I think the storytelling capabilities that we have even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great it would blow all of that s*** way out of the water”

