5/7 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – May 7, 2025

• Dynamite kicks off with Hangman Page & Will Ospreay facing off ahead of their Owen Hart Cup Final Match at Double or Nothing

• FTR says Daniel Garcia didn’t give them any options as they were like parents to him, but he just let them down and they had no choice but to attack him

Cash Wheeler says that what they are about to do is going to hurt them more than it will hurt Garcia

• Timeless Toni Storm beats Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, & Anna Jay in a Fatal 4 Way Match

• Top Flight confront The Hurt Syndicate and want a shot against them for the AEW Tag Team Titles

MJF comes out and beats down both of them

Bobby Lashley is impressed and says he will give MJF his answer next week

• Christian Cage announces Nick Wayne will defend the ROH TV Title against someone from his past

It’s revealed to be Rhino

Nick Wayne beats Rhino to retain the ROH TV Title

After the match Christian Cage takes the Title from Nick and drops it to the mat

• Ricochet, Matthew, & Nicolas Jackson beat Swerve Strickland, Speedball Mike Bailey, & Mark Briscoe

• Jamie Hayter & Mercedes Mone get into a brawl with Mercedes standing tall

• Kazuchika Okada beats Kevin Knight

After the match Okada delivers another Rainmaker to Knight. Okada goes for a third Rainmaker, but Speedball Mike Bailey makes the save

• Samoa Joe beats Claudio Castagnoli

After the match The Death Riders make their way out through the crowd

PowerHouse Hobbs makes his way to the ring and hands Joe a Steel Chair, and they proceed to beat down Claudo with it