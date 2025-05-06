Video: Becky Lynch on fans who tell her to step aside for younger talent

“Look at the Men, who have you got that's hot & young over there? No. It's a bunch of old lads. & nobody says nothing. Nobody’s saying ‘move over CM Punk, move over Seth Rollins’. Nobody’s saying that but they'll say it to me" – Becky Lynch

(RAW Recap)pic.twitter.com/HoOAztSxbD — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 6, 2025

– Becky Lynch pushed back against fans who tell her to step aside for younger talent and called out the double standards between how male and female wrestlers are treated. She pointed out the inconsistency by saying, “Look at the men’s (division.) Who you got that’s hot and young over there? No, you’ve got a bunch of old lads. And nobody’s saying nothing.” She emphasized that male stars aren’t pressured the same way she is, stating, “Nobody’s saying, ‘Move over CM Punk, move over Seth Rollins’. Nobody’s saying that but they’ll say it to me.” Lynch closed with a pointed question that highlights her frustration: “So, who’s the bad guy? Why am I supposed to move over?”

Source: Raw Recap