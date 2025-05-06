Update on the WWE Backlash card, Lynch takes aim at the booking of the Women’s World Title scene

– While speaking on the post-Raw show, Sean Ross Sapp was asked how WWE talent feel about PLE’s only featuring 5 matches. He said “It stacks Raw and SmackDown, and talent understand how important Raw and SmackDown are these days. That’s where a lot of the money is coming from. Like, listen, they’re getting paid. Sure, their PLEs probably—by show—get paid more, but it’s one of those things where talent understand that it’s probably best to have five matches rather than fifteen, because that waters it down. And when they do make it on a PLE, it’s a little bit more special now. This is just an aggregation of how I’ve talked to people. I haven’t had anybody say, ‘You know what, I hate five-match PLEs.’ I just don’t have people in the company that say that.

– Becky Lynch (via RAW Recap) takes aim at the booking of the Women’s World Title scene over the past year.

“Oh, ‘they had a great year’, ooh. What are you talking about? ‘They had a great year’. Frickin’ Women’s World Title revolved around some bloke with a dodgy looking mustache. What are you talking about, ‘they had a great year’?”

– Lynch on Bayley and Sasha Banks now known as Mercedes Mone…

“Bayley is so confused, she is probably paying a hundred bucks a month to her best friend… just to text her.”

