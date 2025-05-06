Update on Dakota Kai’s release, Zelina Vega at Epic Universe (photo)

The latest on Dakota Kai’s release from WWE:

“I don’t know what the story is there other than – and I don’t know if this is ‘official’ – but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL’s done. The group is done.

“And that probably means that maybe Asuka and Kairi might come back as a tag team, and IYO’s obviously a big singles star, and maybe they just figured that Dakota, she’s not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn’t have a partner, we don’t do a six-woman division, so she got cut. But that one is surprising.”

(source: Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live)

– Zelina Vega took the Women’s United States Champion to Epic Universe.

