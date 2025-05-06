Title match added to Backlash PLE card, IYO SKY comments after Raw

May 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Confirmed for Saturday’s WWE Backlash:

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship is now set, as announced on WWE Raw.

– IYO SKY via X after Raw:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lainey Reid

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal