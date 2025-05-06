Title match added to Backlash PLE card, IYO SKY comments after Raw
– Confirmed for Saturday’s WWE Backlash:
Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship is now set, as announced on WWE Raw.
Two legacies of lucha libre go toe-to-toe this Saturday. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/qoVrRU67fU
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2025
– IYO SKY via X after Raw:
I defeated Roxanne tonight …but my back,face and right knee…everywhere my body is so hurt.
I need to pay back to both of them AGAIN!!!!@roxanne_wwe @giulia0221g see you next week..#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eiJqDzMuPk
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 6, 2025