Ric Flair sets the record start on cancer report, viewership for Smackdown

– Ric Flair has been battling skin cancer, his son in law Conrad Thompson has confirmed after a fan made speculation on his appearance.

However, Flair states…

I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind. Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 6, 2025

– Dave Meltzer via X: Smackdown on Friday did 1.41M/0.37. Way down from recent weeks almost entirely due to Houston-Warriors NBA head-to-head against the last two hours, also had Winnipeg vs. STL in NHL playoffs on TNT.

