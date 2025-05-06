Rhino booked by AEW, Lady Frost cuts a promo, date for AAA TripleMania
– Los Garza have been announced for AAA “TripleMania: Regia” on Sunday, June 15th at Arena Monterrey.
– AEW announced that Rhino will be on TV this Wednesday and Thursday.
"The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre
Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8
When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!
Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V9z4dxdt6j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @RealLadyFrost delivers a message to the entire Women's division as she sets her sights on taking ALL the championship gold! pic.twitter.com/vMO667vJhw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025