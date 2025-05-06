Rhino booked by AEW, Lady Frost cuts a promo, date for AAA TripleMania

– Los Garza have been announced for AAA “TripleMania: Regia” on Sunday, June 15th at Arena Monterrey.

– AEW announced that Rhino will be on TV this Wednesday and Thursday.

"The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre

Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8

When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025