More on Alberto Del Rio signing with WWE

The latest on Alberto Del Rio and WWE:

“These signings are for the Mexican market, it’s not like Alberto is going to show up on Raw or SmackDown. Vikingo may, or at least on NXT, I would expect.

“That’s the basis, this is not an extension of their AAA contracts, this is new, these are new deals and more people are expected to sign new deals.

“It makes sense as WWE is, I don’t want to use the word paranoid, it’s the wrong word, but WWE is very guarded to make sure that they don’t fall into the situation that AEW fell in when they put Stephanie Vaquer on Forbidden Door while WWE had the opportunity to then snag her.

“They don’t want to expose someone, particularly on the Los Angeles show (Worlds Collide), I think that anyone who’s on the Los Angeles show, they want a WWE contract with them to make sure that AEW doesn’t sign them.

“With Alberto, it’s more about licensing, to do all the marketing stuff #WWE would want to do with the top stars of #AAA.”

(Source: Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)