Los Garza heading to AAA’s Triplemania Regia in June

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo will be heading down to Mexico for AAA’s Triplemania Regia event which is set to take place on June 15 in Monterrey.

WWE stars, including those from NXT, are expected to start appearing on big AAA shows down the line after WWE secures the acquisition of the Mexican lucha libre company later this year.

The Triplemania Regia event will happen a week after the NXT/AAA Worlds Collide event in Inglewood, California.

There are rumors that Matt and Jeff Hardy and TNA champion Joe Hendry are also going to appear on the June 15 show in Mexico.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio opened the AAA show this past weekend, narrating a video hyping up the partnership between WWE and AAA.

