5/6 WWE NXT Recap

– NXT kicks off with Wes Lee running into Zachary Wentz in the Parking Lot

– DarkState defeated Joe Hendry, Hank and Tank in the six man tag match. Trick Williams comes out and brawls with Hendry leaving Hank and Tank out manned.

– Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker is set for later tonight.

– Zaria beas Kelani Jordan after a little (unintentional) distraction by Sol Ruca.

– – Backstage, Wes Lee gives Tony D’Angelo a hard time for losing The Family.

– Elijah enters the 25 Man Battle Royal

WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIJAH?!@_Iam_Elijah_ IS HERE FOR THE BATTLE ROYAL!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RPjfiZmRod — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

– During the Battle Royal, Joe Hendry decides he’s pulling double duty,and looks to interfere to cost trick, and does just that. Giving Elijah just enough time to eliminate Trick.

Elijah is then eliminated by Spears.

– Myles Bourne wins the Battle Royal

Oba Femi defends the NXT Title against Bourne at Battleground.

– Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

– Jaida Parker defeated Karmen Petrovic in a quick match. Afterwards, Jaida attempted to inflict a little more damage to Petrovic but Thea Hail ran down to stop her.

– NXT GM Ava announces that for the 1st time ever, the TNA World Championship will be defended on a WWE PLE as Joe Hendry will defend against Trick Williams at Battleground.

– Dempsey attempts to Weasle the title shot away from Bourne but Oba just so happens to be around and Bourne informs oba that Dempsey believes he can take him.

Looks like next week the ruler might be in action.

– Yoshiki Inamura tells Josh Briggs that tonight was his last night in NXT, and he’s going back to his home in Japan

Inamura gives Briggs back his jacket, and bids him goodbye.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Giulia to become the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship! At Battleground it’s Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace!