Billy Jack Haynes suggests Vince McMahon killed The Ultimate Warrior, Savage and Hart

Former WWF wrestler Billy Jack Haynes claimed in an old shoot interview that Vince McMahon is a murderer, and that Vince killed multiple WWF Legends.

Here’s what he said:

“Do I think McMahon is a murderer?, Yes. Do I think he killed Ultimate Warrior? Yes. Do I think he killed Randy Savage? Yes. Do I think he killed Owen Hart? Yes.

Why did he kill Owen Hart? Because he got punched in the face by Bret Hart and knocked out and spit in the face and embarrassed. That’s why he killed Owen Hart. There’s a two ton catch that’s supposed to snatch him from falling all the way down. Why didn’t anybody ever say anything about that?

And why did Vince reach into his own pocket and pay $18 million to the Hart family instead of letting it go to court like it was supposed to and to have the insurance pay it? Because he didn’t want to have bad publicity.

Of course, Bret’s got such a big ego. He went back in and became the best there was, the best there always will be and all that bullsh*t.

Someone killed my brother, you know I’ll kill him. I’ll be the first to tell you if someone did that.”