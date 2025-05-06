Becky Lynch says she has changed the game, The Good Brothers booked for Maple Leaf Wrestling

– Becky Lynch (via RAW recap) says she’s not scum like Hulk Hogan and the comparisons are completely disrespectful.

“After all I’ve done, people are going around and comparing me to the scummiest person on earth? After everything I’ve done for them?

So now I’m the bad guy? I’m supposed to sit here and take it even though I haven’t done anything wrong? I broke through the glass ceiling. I changed the game!”

– The Good Brothers will take on War Dogs at the upcoming MLP Nothern Rising:

It's an historic tag team match-up between two of the dominant squads from Bullet Club history! The Good Brothers (@MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG) were the OG tag team warlords for Bullet Club, while the War Dogs (TheDavidFinlay & Drilla Maloney) now run the roost! Can old dogs learn… pic.twitter.com/nfWbR939wv — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 5, 2025