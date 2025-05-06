Becky Lynch says she has changed the game, The Good Brothers booked for Maple Leaf Wrestling

May 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch (via RAW recap) says she’s not scum like Hulk Hogan and the comparisons are completely disrespectful.

“After all I’ve done, people are going around and comparing me to the scummiest person on earth? After everything I’ve done for them?
So now I’m the bad guy? I’m supposed to sit here and take it even though I haven’t done anything wrong? I broke through the glass ceiling. I changed the game!”

– The Good Brothers will take on War Dogs at the upcoming MLP Nothern Rising:

