WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.

Scheduled for tonight is Becky Lynch calling out Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman’s message to WWE Universe, Adam Pearce returns at Raw G.M., Rusev vs. Otis, as well as Penta vs. JD McDonagh.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, May 5, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 5/5/25

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis go-home episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show.

Paul Heyman Confronts ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso makes his entrance through the arena concourse and into the CHI Health Center. Uso leads the crowd in a massive “YEET” dance.

Pat McAfee stands on the table and joins the festivities. Michael Cole was worried about him doing that because that got them in trouble with Gunther a few weeks ago. McAfee stands on the table anyway.

Uso talks about Logan Paul being in the building. He tells him to stand on business and get out here to the ring. Instead of him, however, we hear a familiar voice begin off-camera, “Ladies and gentlemen …”

Heyman says he’s here tonight and means no disrespect to Uso because he has a message for Uso. Uso tells Heyman that he’s got a lot of balls after what he’s done to Uso’s family. Heyman points out that Uso is a hypocrite because Uso turned his back on his Tribal Chief.

Uso says he’s warned everyone about Heyman and Heyman asks Uso why Uso didn’t warn him about Punk. Heyman says Punk put Heyman in a position where it would sabotage his relationship with Roman Reigns. Heyman then talks about Reigns. He says Reigns doubted him.

He says he has no idea why Reigns thought Heyman would reveal all of Reigns’ secrets to Punk if he was in Punk’s corner. Heyman says he made Reigns relevant and talks about spending five years of his life building Reigns and Reigns screws it up by losing to Cody Rhodes and then disappeared.

He talks about The New Bloodline beat up Heyman and Reigns only returned to get back his Ula Fala and not to avenge his Wiseman. He says all he wanted was to help his best friend live out his dreams and Reigns wouldn’t let him. Uso asks Heyman if he’s ok and if he’s done. Uso asks what all of this has to do with him.

Heyman says this has nothing to do with him, and he apologizes. He says he didn’t come out here to talk about Punk and Reigns and starts addressing the real reason he’s out here. Heyman says Uso’ title is about power and control and Uso doesn’t have that leverage or know how to yield that power and control.

Heyman says while Uso wants to be champion, Seth Rollins has to be a champion. He says Bron Breakker was stage one of their mission, and stage two is that title around Uso’s waist. Heyman tells Uso that Seth Rollins is challenging him for his title and Uso can pick the time and place.

As Heyman is leaving, Uso tells him to hold up and asks if Heyman just said “Any time, any place?” because it’s on tonight. Syllables and words and “uhh-uhh” and “YEET!” However he says that unnecessarily complicated routine wraps things up.

Backstage, a beaming Heyman walks up to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who are also smiling. Heyman tells Rollins he was right. He says Uso fell for it exactly like he said he would. Rollins does an “I told you so” and walks off. Breakker shakes his head.

Heyman asks if he understands everything going on tonight. Breakker says he thinks so. Heyman breaks it down for him and made it sound like Rollins is very much planning to leave the CHI Health Center tonight with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Penta vs. JD McDonagh

A video package airs showing JD McDonagh’s return and how he cost Penta the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the process, and how Penta returned the favor by costing McDonagh the tag-team titles the following week.

Penta’s new theme done by the guitarist for Tool hits and out he comes for tonight’s opening contest. After the show returns from a quick pre-match commercial break, McDonagh makes his way to the ring accompanied by Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first bout of the show. McDonagh kicks and slams down Penta. McDonagh trips Penta and rolls him up for a two count. McDonagh hits a standing moonsault and covers again for a two count. Penta is slammed into the turnbuckles and Penta fires backs with chops to McDonagh.

Penta chops and kicks McDonagh some more and then knocks down McDonagh and covers for a near fall. McDonagh takes down Penta with an elbow and Penta drives McDonagh into the corner and kicks him. Penta places McDonagh on the top rope and chops him some more. The men fight on the apron and Penta kicks McDonagh on the side of the head.

Balor distracts Penta allowing McDonagh to hit an Attitude Adjustment on Penta and we cut to commercial. When the show returns, McDonagh pounds on Penta in the corner and hangs him upside down and tries for a baseball slide and misses. Penta hits his hand standing double kick and covers McDonagh for a near fall.

Penta and McDonagh chop each other in the ring and Penta connects with a punt on McDonagh and then hits a sling blade and tries to pin McDonagh. McDonagh kicks out and Penta now chops McDonagh and connects with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and covers McDonagh for two. Balor distracts the ref allowing Carlito to attack Penta.

Penta knocks Carlito off the apron and then sends McDonagh outside the ring and hits a cross body to the outside onto Carlito and McDonagh. Penta throws McDonagh back in the ring and as he’s getting in, Balor trips up Penta and sends him back in the ring.

The ref ejects Balor and Carlito and back in the ring, Penta climbs the ropes and Chad Gable runs out and distracts Penta. Penta splashes out to Gable and in the ring, McDonagh hits a whiplash on Penta and goes for a moonsault and misses. Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

Austin Theory vs. Sheamus

Backstage, we see Grayson Waller with Diddy-level amounts of baby oil on talking to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. He complains about his opponent tonight. Austin Theory comes by and asks Waller where he’s been.

Waller tells Theory he’s been a bad mate and that Theory should compete tonight and Theory agrees to take the match tonight. Theory asks who he’s facing and Waller says it’ll be a surprise. The show heads to another commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Austin Theory in his ring gear in the ring, with Grayson Waller standing next to him hyping him up. The theme for his opponent hits, and it’s the returning Sheamus, who is back in the ring for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock-up and Sheamus throws Theory across the ring. Theory kicks and punches Sheamus and Sheamus fires back with forearms and punches to Theory. Theory connects with a drop kick and then is taken down by Sheamus with a clotheslines.

Sheamus hits an Irish curse backbreaker and then hits Theory with another back breaker. Sheamus stomps on Theory and slaps Theory into a cloverleaf submission. Theory breaks the hold by getting to the ropes and then Theory rolls out of the ring.

Sheamus jumps off the top rope to the outside and hits Theory with a forearm. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Sheamus is selling his jaw. He goes for ten beats over the bowery, but Theory counters.

“The Celtic Warrior” begins fighting back. Sheamus hits a tilt-a-whirl powerslam. Theory rolls to the apron, so Sheamus grabs him. Theory snaps him off the top rope and goes for a rolling thunder dropkick, but Sheamus counters with a knee to the jaw! 1… 2… Theory kicks out.

Sheamus looks at Waller as he heads to the top rope. Theory avoids a diving clothesline and sends him into the ring post shoulder-first. Theory kicks him and hits a rolling thunder blockbuster for a near fall. Theory goes to the top rope, but Sheamus cuts him off. Sheamus clutches him and hits a super White Noise.

The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Theory goes to the apron and demands to know why Grayson Waller did this to him. Sheamus grabs Theory and crushes his chest with the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán! Sheamus winds up hitting 14 of them.

Sheamus motions that he has his eyes on Waller. Sheamus gets fired up and crushes Theory with a Brogue Kick for the win. After the match, as usual, we see Theory and Waller get into a bit of an argument due to Waller clearly using and taking advantage of Theory.

Winner: Sheamus

New Title Match Announced For WWE Backlash: St. Louis

After the match, we get a big announcement for this coming Saturday night’s premium live event. It is revealed that Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

Backstage In The Judgment Day Clubhouse

Backstage, we check in at The Judgment Day Clubhouse. JD McDonagh is not happy that Chad Gable got involved in his match. AJ Styles walks in and says it doesn’t matter who wins at Backlash.

He’s coming for the Inter… Styles botches the name and says he’s so excited and flustered. They call him an “old man.” Styles then says he’s coming for the Intercontinental Championship and walks off.

Mysterio didn’t realize being a champion would be this hard. He then tells Finn Bálor to handle Styles since they have a history. Bálor asks if his role is to clean up Mysterio’s messes, but then smiles and says he’ll take care of it.

Backstage With The New Day & Chad Gable

Chad Gable is furious that his nose got bloodied by Penta. World Tag Team Champions The New Day walk up to him. They say the opportunities that are coming to the War Raiders, whom they destroyed at WrestleMania, need to come back to American Made.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria Drama Heats Up Ahead Of WWE Backlash

As they continue talking, we see Becky Lynch walk past them. The camera follows her as she ‘walks with a purpose’ towards Gorilla position, and ultimately through the curtain. Her theme hits and she makes her way to the ring as the show heads into a pre-segment commercial break.

When the show returns, we see that Becky Lynch is in the ring, and the crowd boos her. She says she’s back in Omaha. She can’t believe they’re saying she sucks. Lynch says she’s confused. They treat her like the bad guy, but she’s the victim here.

She took out Bayley, but everyone lost their minds when she walked down the ramp at WrestleMania. One woman was crying. No one cared where Bayley was. She’s garbage. Lynch says she should be thanked for taking out the garbage. She also took out the recycling. That’s what Lyra Valkyria is.

She’s less offensive than actual garbage, but she’s still garbage. Valkyria’s attitude is bad. She doesn’t have a dream or make history if it’s not for Lynch. She wouldn’t even have a fiancé. Lyra Valkyria’s music hits, and the Women’s Intercontinental Champion walks out to the stage.

Valkyria says Lynch is the queen of recycling because she’s been recycling the same shtick for years. Lynch had nothing to do with her success. Valkyria says that Lynch didn’t make her. Lynch went on a holiday, and everyone got better. Valkyria made history on her own.

Lynch has said the title needs her, but Valkyria has defended it more than Lynch has shown up for work. Lynch shattered the glass ceiling for women, but she left broken glass for the rest of them. Lynch admits that everyone had a great year while she was gone, but that’s because they couldn’t compare to her.

Lynch didn’t help anybody, but she doesn’t like anyone. Her job is to beat everybody. Sports Illustrated says she’s the best of all time. Valkyria will always be the moment after the moment. Valkyria runs through Lynch’s accomplishments, such as being the first SmackDown Women’s Champion and main eventing at WrestleMania.

She goes on to say that Lynch was the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, but then says that was her. As long as she’s here, Lynch will be in second place. Lynch goes for a cheap shot, but Valkyria spin kicks her down. Valkyria slams her, and they get into a huge brawl.

WWE referees run down to separate them. Lynch gets on the microphone and shouts about disrespect, but Valkyria runs in. Valkyria gets out of a Manhandle Slam and hits Night Wing. Valkyria stands tall with her championship. The eventful segment wraps up on that note.

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

Cole and McAfee promote the confirmed impromptu main event for later tonight, as ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Roxanne Perez hits and out comes the former NXT Women’s Champion. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break as Perez settles inside the squared circle for advertised one-on-one action.

When the show returns, the familiar sounds of IYO SKY’s entrance tune hits. The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion makes her way out and heads to the ring for this non-title tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The women lock up at the bell. Sky gets Perez in a headlock and then takes her down with a shoulder check. Perez slaps Sky and then runs out of the ring. Sky chases her around the ring and Perez catches her with a headscissor spin but Sky lands on her feet.

Sky dropkicks Perez out of the ring and Perez runs into the ring and trips Sky. Perez goes after Sky’s legs and gets Sky’s leg caught on the ropes sending Sky out of the ring. Perez suicide dives onto Sky and then throws Sky back in the ring and taunts the crowd allowing Sky to fly out and splash Perez outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Perez singles out Sky’s leg on the ring post and we get a commercial. Back to RAW, and Perez is brutalizing Sky’s leg and then climbs the ropes. Sky catches her up top and armdrags her off the top rope to the mat. Sky and Perez trade punches and Sky connects with an uppercut and then flapjacks Perez.

Sky covers Perez for a near fall. Sky climbs the ropes and hits a missile dropkick on Perez and then flips around the ring. Sky tries to run to Perez but her leg gives way. Perez tries to roll up Sky but Sky rolls through and covers Perez for two. Sky hits a rolling suplex and Perez comes back with an Angle Slam.

Sky rolls through a hold and slams down Perez and goes for her Moonsault but Perez moves out of the way and Sky lands on her leg and buckles. Perez takes down Sky and clubs her on the back of her head and covers Sky for a near fall. Sky tries for PopRox but Sky counters, and Perez hits Sky with a Dragon Screw.

The women trade pinning attempts – like this happens seven times until Sky comes out on top and rolls up Perez. After the match, Perez shakes hands with Sky and starts heading backstage. Giulia runs out and attacks Sky. Perez gets back in the ring and beats on Sky with Giulia.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Otis vs. Rusev

Otis makes his way to the ring with Alpha Academy. We head to a pre-match commercial break. Rusev and Otis lock up and battle for power. They do this a couple times until Rusev kicks Otis and then starts punching and stomping Otis in the corner.

Rusev tries to clothesline Otis but Otis doesn’t move. Otis tries to clothesline Rusev and he doesn’t move. Otis tries a couple more times and comes off the ropes and Rusev takes him down with a spinning heel kick and we cut to commercial break.

When the show returns, Otis powers out of a sleeper-hold and then headbutts Rusev. Rusev hits a standing drop kick sending Otis out of the ring. Rusev meets up with Otis by the announce table and Otis tosses and slams Rusev onto the announce table.

Otis slams Rusev into the steel steps and then clobbers him with punches. Otis takes down Rusev with a spinning elbow. Back in the ring, Otis splashes onto Rusev in the corner and Rusev comes running at Otis with a kick. RUSEV CRUSH. Rusev locks in the Accolade for the submission win.

Once the match wraps up, Tozawa runs in the ring and tells Rusev he wants him right here, right now. Rusev walks way from Tozawa as if Tozawa is a joke. As Tozawa and Dupri check on Otis, Rusev runs back and slams Tozawa onto Otis and then throws Otis into the ring posts sending him out of the ring.

Rusev throws Otis back into the ring, Rusev kicks Otis and puts him back in the Accolade again. Adam Pearce and officials come out to break the hold. Natalya runs out to comfort a crying Maxxine as her men are all laid out. That’s how the post-match scene wraps up.

Winner: Rusev

GUNTHER, Pat McAfee Face-To-Face Moderated By Adam Pearce

When the show returns, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is in the ring when we return from commercial break. Pearce calls Pat McAfee to the ring. Pearce then calls out The Ring General, Gunther. Pearce tells the two to say what they need to say to each other and to keep this professional.

Gunther starts with telling McAfee not to worry and he won’t attack McAfee. Gunther says he is professional unlike Michael Cole. McAfee tells Gunther that Cole is a GOAT and he’s travelled and given up his life for this company. McAfee points out that Gunther attacked a 60 yr old man because he didn’t like Cole’s opinion.

McAfee says it’s apropos they’re in Nebraska today and he will be giving Gunther his opinion of him. He says he and Gunther and he have a lot in common because they grew up with the same dreams and spent hours watching pro wrestling and realizing that’s what they want to do.

McAfee says Gunther has been champion for 80% of his WWE career – and him? Everytime McAfee comes to a WWE show he gets jacked up because he sees so many people who have his dreams. He calls Gunther an A-Hole and says Gunther today isn’t “Walter-ing” around anymore.

He says Gunther underestimates people and this version of Gunther is soft and he’ll prove that this weekend. Gunther says McAfee just put him in the right mood for his match on Saturday. He says he’ll be more focused and prepared than ever before.

He promises McAfee his full and undivided attention on Saturday and he’s going to maul and beat up McAfee. He says, tonight by his grace, McAfee is untouchable but on Saturday it will only by the grace of God will his hands leave McAfee’s throat. Gunther slams down the mic and leaves.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

“Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Seth Rollins

It’s main event time!

We see the ring entrances for WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as his challenger, Seth Rollins, who comes to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening.

Uso rips off his wrist straps and they lock up. Uso is taken down and rolled up and Uso kicks out at two. Rollins and Uso lock up again, Rollins takes down Uso and covers him twice and Uso kicks out. Rollins throws Uso down and then sits on the ropes and mocks Uso.

Uso drives Rollins to the mat with an uppercut and both Rollins and Uso punch each other in the middle of the ring. Uso is knocked down and Rollins tries for a stomp and pedigree but Uso counters and Rollins rolls out of the ring and regroups with Breakker and Heyman.

Rollins gets back in the ring and kicks Uso down and stomps on him. Rollins now stomps Uso in the corner and chokes him with his foot. Heyman sings Rollins’ theme outside the ring into Uso’s face. Rollins walks into an uppercut and is kicked out of the ring.

Uso suicides dives onto Rollins outside the ring, sending Rollins crashing over the announce desk. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes main event title tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see some more intense back-and-forth action, with Uso struggling to hang on. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow and a partial Stomp for a super close two-count. Things continue and as Breakker and Heyman begin playing a role, the theme for Sami Zayn hits.

Breakker and Heyman wait for Zayn at the end of the ramp, anticipating him coming out at the top of the stage. Instead, Zayn comes out from the barricade and leaps onto Breakker. Uso hits a top-rope frog splash and goes for the cover, but only gets two.

Rollins fights back, and we see Breakker get involved at ringside, spearing Uso inside-out. Rollins hits a Stomp. Before anything else can happen, however, with it seeming like Rollins has this one wrapped up and in the bag, the theme for CM Punk hits out of nowhere.

The crowd explodes as “The Best in the World” runs to the ring with a steel chair in hand. His hair is grown out and he’s got a beard, and boy is he pissed and out for revenge. He wears Rollins out with the chair as he flees from the ring. He chases Breakker with the chair too.

Rollins, Breakker and Heyman retreat up the entrance area as Punk’s theme hits and the crowd sings along with it. Punk is joined by Zayn, who still looks upset in the ring, while Uso recovers in the corner. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner via DQ: Seth Rollins

