WWE contract news and notes

May 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chelsea Green has re-signed with WWE, reports Fightful.

Chelsea’s contract was set to expire sometime later in 2025, but management was eager to lock her down a multi-year deal as soon as possible.
Green has received praise internally over the past year, specifically her run as Women’s US Champion.

Shotzi is still under contract until July:

“Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract,” she wrote. “But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!”

Lucha Blog reports that WWE has not given Alberto Del Rio a new contract. AAA signed him when they decided to build the promotion around him over the past year, and WWE will inherit and honor that contract.

– Recently released NXT wrestler posted an update:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Megan Bayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal