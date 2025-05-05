WWE contract news and notes

– Chelsea Green has re-signed with WWE, reports Fightful.

Chelsea’s contract was set to expire sometime later in 2025, but management was eager to lock her down a multi-year deal as soon as possible.

Green has received praise internally over the past year, specifically her run as Women’s US Champion.

– Shotzi is still under contract until July:

“Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract,” she wrote. “But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!”

– Lucha Blog reports that WWE has not given Alberto Del Rio a new contract. AAA signed him when they decided to build the promotion around him over the past year, and WWE will inherit and honor that contract.

– Recently released NXT wrestler posted an update:

June 1st I will officially be back on my bsstay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets.

Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential

Long live thee Goal Digga✔️

Booking: Mara.sade23@outlook.com pic.twitter.com/8bltluDGrs — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 5, 2025

